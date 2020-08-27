I recently was pleased to join Lt. David Zuckerman for a virtual meet and greet with other Shelburne neighbors.
I was impressed hearing David’s vision for Vermont and was inspired to hear his plans for leading Vermont out of the COVID crisis. We discussed how COVID has exposed many of Vermont’s “pre-existing” conditions - from a stagnant minimum wage, to job loss in rural communities and our state’s lack of robust paid family and medical leave programs.
As governor, David would effectively address the COVID crisis, while also taking action on the problems that have left Vermonters so exposed and vulnerable to other future crises like climate change.
As a former state senator from Chittenden County, I know our goal of creating a strong and just economy that works for all Vermonters is best served when we have an ally in the governor’s office. Throughout his career, David has been a tireless advocate for increasing the minimum wage and creating meaningful safety nets for working Vermonters with paid family and medical leave programs.
Our current governor has vetoed these proposals. As governor, David will not stand in the way of progress and be an advocate for struggling Vermonters as we face this unprecedented economic crisis. Vermonters need a governor with a proactive vision for this state and David Zuckerman has that vision.
I invite you to join me in voting for David Zuckerman to be Vermont’s next governor.
Sally Conrad
Shelburne
