To the Editor:
I have been a Shelburne resident for 25 years and am writing to voice my support for Matt Wormser for the Shelburne Selectboard.
I have known Wormser for several years as we both had children go through Champlain Valley Union High School together.
His values and commitment to this community will have an immediate positive effect on the selectboard. He believes in a balanced approach to development in Shelburne, one that both promotes smart economic development while preserving its character.
Wormser believes in keeping housing affordable for working Vermonters and protecting the open spaces and natural environment that drew so many of us here.
He is also committed to promoting civility in the selectboard. He is a good listener and open minded. He is truly interested in what others have to say and I know he will always have the best interests of all Shelburne residents in mind when he considers issues brought before the board.
Wormser has demonstrated his high level of commitment to Shelburne through his prior service on the Shelburne School Board, the Shelburne Natural Resources and Conservation Committee, and the Shelburne Community School Parent Teacher Organization.
I enthusiastically support Matt Wormser for Shelburne Selectboard and I hope you will too.
Hank Harder
Shelburne
