To the Editor:
I’m writing to express my support for Matt Wormser as a Shelburne Selectboard member. I’ve known Matt for 15 years. We met when both of our sons were in the local Cub Scout pack. Over the years we have gotten to know each other better at town and school events as our children progressed through Shelburne Community School and Champlain Valley Union High School.
We have discussed the town path network, our open spaces and our schools.
Wormser is an intelligent, thoughtful individual. He is a good listener and looks for solutions with an open mind. He comes to the role with a true design to serve the community. I believe he will make an outstanding selectboard member and I thank him for his willingness to serve the town in this role.
Doug Merrill
Shelburne
