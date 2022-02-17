To the Editor:
I am writing to support Matt Wormser for Shelburne Selectboard. I believe Shelburne is at a crossroads. Economic development, natural resources, environmental conservation, reconsideration of zoning bylaws, human resources and upcoming and expensive capital investments are all at the fore.
Any one of these issues, alone, would be a heavy lift. Combined, the future selectboard will have its hands full, to say the least. For this reason, we need someone with prior public service, deep commitment to Shelburne and budgeting experience to fill the seat.
Wormser fits the bill.
He has lived in Shelburne for almost 20 years and, with his wife, raised his two children here. He has coached many Shelburne kids in any number of sports, has volunteered at Shelburne Community School and, importantly, served on the school board for many years. He has a demonstrated commitment to Shelburne, the experience of public service and the bandwidth to serve our community.
Now that his children are grown and his job no longer requires that he travel, he is eager to resume his service to the town. We need someone who can dig in their heels and pay thorough attention to the myriad issues facing our town.
Wormser is the person for the job.
Mary Kehoe
Shelburne
