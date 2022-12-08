To the Editor:
Last week my wife and I, along with some family members, attended the Winter Lights event at Shelburne Museum.
Although naming this work of lighting art the eighth wonder of the world might be a little far-fetched, it was a fascinating feast for the eyes and an uplifting spiritual feeling. It brought great joy to me.
I commend and thank all the generous volunteers and talented designers for their time and efforts for such a breathtaking display and beautiful effort. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to Shelburne and to the hosting landscape of Shelburne Museum for accommodating such a fantastic sight.
Timothy Dudley
Shelburne
