To the Editor:
I find it appalling that the Shelburne Selectboard has discriminated against certain members of the town while they voted June 28 to award $500 hazard bonuses to a select 90 folks — police, fire and rescue employees, plus water and wastewater department employees and building and maintenance crews. Why not the four employees from the highway department or town office employees who were there working every day?
So, bonuses for those 90 people will cost about $45,000. Adding the others would increase the total to $60,000. Plus, the money does not come from the town budget, but from the $2 million the town is getting from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Shame on all of you for your shortsightedness and, frankly, discrimination. You aren’t representing the town; you are representing some of the town.
Sean Moran
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.