To the Editor:
Considering the excellent job acting Shelburne police chief Michael Thomas has done amid the sorry handling of the Noble fiasco and his length of service to the town, why are we looking abroad for a new chief?
Thomas stepped into the breach without hesitation and, as far as I have read in the Shelburne News, he has done a commendable job keeping the skeleton police department covering the town as much as it is possible under the circumstances.
The logical decision is to make Thomas the new chief of the Shelburne police.
Let’s close this sorry chapter of one mishandling after another and get it right this time. Thomas has proved his mettle. He needs to be given the rank and remuneration he deserves.
The Shelburne Selectboard owes it to us.
Henri de Marne
Shelburne
