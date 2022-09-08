To the Editor:
I do not recall an issue as hot as the current one in the Shelburne Police Department, which I am reading about in the Shelburne News. Seems there is no perfect department, whether it is water and sewer, administration or the police.
I ask repeatedly for exit interviews in all departments to no avail in my own town. This should be a standard human resource department procedure.
I am not suggesting there be a special human resource department in all towns, but the Vermont League of Cities and Towns must already offer guidelines and recommendations for this important aspect of all jobs performed in each town.
Whether booted out or a voluntary resignation, the exiting person will shine a light on the reasons why they really left. What was the deciding factor? What are the top three reasons the person decided to move on? What five or 10 recommendations would they offer the department they left?
It is as obvious as the nose on your face that this would be a value to the remaining folks on the payroll of the town and the selectboard. If the town’s administration has failed to ask for or require exit interviews, it is a problem the selectboard must address with its town administrator or town manager. Is it time to offer a vote of no confidence in the manager?
Mary Houle
Richmond
