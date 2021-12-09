To the Editor:
On the front page of the Shelburne News on Nov. 24, 2021, two headlines appear side by side: “Public seeks equity” and “Shelburne woman wins equestrian title.”
Isn’t that juxtaposition simply stunning? Does anyone else see the irony in this?
How many people of color do you think get the opportunity to ride horses, let alone compete in equestrian competitions? And, by the way, how about skiing, swimming, polo or tennis. Some sports have done a good job with diversity — baseball, football and soccer.
But talk about white privilege and lack of equity in the elite sports.
The truth is that skiing, horseback riding, etc. are all sports that, if you don’t belong to a “club” as a kid, you will probably never get to the top echelons of the sport. My kids were fortunate that we could afford to belong to the Smugglers’ Notch Ski Club, but there were no families of color — not one — in the club and we just never thought about how privileged we were, back in the 1980s. We took our privilege for granted.
If we could simply start by accepting the fact that there is white privilege, and that most of us white folk have enjoyed this advantage all our lives, we might just get some place. How we make things more equitable for people of color, I do not know, but at least we’re beginning to talk about how it got cooked into the sauce.
We’ve got to start somewhere.
Peter Goldsmith
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.