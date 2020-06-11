Like many of you, I am sickened and saddened by the murder of George Floyd. His is just one of too many that we have been following over the years. My reaction is to bring the conversation to my backyard. I want to make it personal. We need our neighbors to stand with us. The questions I have for my friends and neighbors are: what will you do after the George Floyd protests? How will you be allies to the black and brown kids at Charlotte Central School, Champlain Valley Union and throughout the school district? How will you educate yourself and children to be anti-racist? I’ve had a few parents ask me “how are you talking about the George Floyd murder in your house?”. The first time I was asked, I was a little taken aback; we’ve been having conversations around race and the countless, needless murder of black people for years. We talk about it all – straight and factual, feelings and fears. WE TALK. We have no choice.
I have white skin privilege, and I am raising children with black skin. My family is scared and exhausted. We need our neighbors to stand with us. White privilege, race, racism, social injustices are dinner conversations in our house because THIS IS their everyday lives. If you are asking yourself “how do I talk to my kids about George Floyd?”, you most likely have white skin privilege. Our local school has over a dozen documented cases of racism against our children. Here in a very abridged list:
1. 1st grade, kid on the bus saying, “white people come from the clouds and black people from poop”.
2. 2nd grade, my children being called the “n” word by a passing car while waiting for the school bus. We had just moved into our house and our neighbor said they knew the local young adult that said it.
3. 4th grade, another student telling my kid, “I don’t talk to black people”.
4. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th grade – my daughter confused about classmates touching her hair, simultaneously liking and not liking the attention.
5. 5th grade, a teacher assigns a book about a black foster kid. My child feeling embarrassed and singled-out during conversations in class. (Teachers addressing race through books is important and needed; however, what is the best practice for these school-based conversations when there is only one black student in the classroom?)
6. High School – countless incidents and at least 5 classmates suspend for race-related incidents towards my daughter including a DNA (Dead “N” Association) note given to her just months ago.
Predominately white communities and schools are NOT doing enough. We can do better and we need to do more. The reality is that we knew most of the kids and families behind these incidents. Some are our friends. This is not just about individual actions; it is about a white supremacist system that needs to be dismantled. I want to start local; I want to start with my kid’s everyday lives. If you live in the CVSD, will you stand with me and my family? Will you join us in taking action? Contact me if you want to get involved: Jeanne.kv@gmail.com.
Jeanne Kaczka-Valliere
Charlotte