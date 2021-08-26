To the Editor:
I have an addendum to add to Anne Hogan’s letter to the editor last week in reference to the newly authorized equity and diversity committee.
What evidence or concerns did the Shelburne Selectboard have about the citizens and workers of Shelburne to justify authorizing this action?
Sally Martel
Shelburne
