To the Editor:
On Oct. 15 at 11 a.m., five signs were put up to oppose Article 22. By the next morning, every sign was taken down — including one from private property.
Be an informed voter. If Article 22 is defeated, women living in Vermont will still have access to abortion because of Article 47, which was passed in 2019.
We are all entitled to free speech.
Jeanette Voss
Patricia Brochu
Daniel Bean
Colleen Heaslip
Shelburne
