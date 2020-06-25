On behalf of the entire Wake Robin community, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the Shelburne businesses that have been so kind and accommodating to us during these unprecedented times.
Special shout out to Shelburne Market, Kinney Drugs, Rte. 7 Deli and Liquor and Pet Food Warehouse for making special deliveries to our residents when they were unable to leave campus. We so appreciate your flexibility and partnership.
Thanks also to Shelburne Museum which delivered exquisite bouquets of lilacs and peonies to bring spring to our health center residents.
I’d also like to thank Vermont Day School students for the wonderful drawings and notes we received over the last few months. Your thoughtfulness brightened our days and made us smile!
Shelburne is a lovely community and we are grateful to have such caring neighbors. Our sincere thanks.
Martha Maksym
Wake Robin President & CEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.