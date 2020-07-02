I am writing to encourage everyone to vote in the Aug. 11 Primary Election - and to vote safely.
The Aug. 11 primary is just around the corner. The polling place will be at the Town Center Gym, 5420 Shelburne Road.
For public safety, we will be following Centers for Disease Control guidelines at the polls and physically distancing 6 feet apart. Since lines could potentially be very long, we are strongly encouraging you to vote absentee.
There are three ways to request an absentee ballot: Call the Town Clerk’s office at 985-5116, email Shelburne Town Clerk Diana Vachon at dvachon@shelburnevt.org or go online to mvp.vermont.gov.
It is very important to know whether you live in Vermont House District 5-1 or 5-2, since there will be separate ballots for each House District.
To find your House District, head to vt-shelburne.civicplus.com/208/Elections-Voting and click the links under “Related Documents.”
There is a link to a House District map of Shelburne, and another an alphabetically listing by street name for each District. Sample ballots are also available for viewing.
If you have any questions about voter registration, districts, or wish to request an absentee ballot, please call Town Clerk Vachon’s office, 985-5116.
Tom Little
Shelburne Board of Civil Authority Chair
