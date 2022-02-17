To the Editor:
I’m writing to express my support for Matt Wormser as the next Shelburne Selectboard member.
We are lucky to have a person of Wormser’s professional experience, education and his deep commitment to community building, to represent us on the selectboard.
Wormser loves this town, and he is a caring and thoughtful person who I trust to make good decisions. Good luck and thank you for running. You have my vote and confidence.
Toben Galvin
Shelburne
