To the Editor:
Americans feel that government in Washington is a mess. Our current long-term representatives have all contributed to that mess in some fashion. We must change that.
Most states, including Vermont, believe that the mess was not created by their own representatives but by those from all the other states. But that’s not correct as ours have contributed.
Vermont should set the direction for our country by sending all new people to Washington, especially those who believe in term limits, starting with the election this fall.
Thomas Campbell
Shelburne
