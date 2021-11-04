To the Editor:
We are writing regarding the Vermont constitutional amendment, Proposal 5, which is on the agenda to be passed by 2022.
Proposal 5 would effectively mean that there is no limit whatsoever on abortion. Abortions would be permitted throughout the entire nine months of human gestation. This is taking the life of a human being.
We strongly urge the Vermont Legislature to not approve Proposal 5 and encourage everyone to call or write your legislative representatives, urging them to vote no on Proposal 5. Human lives of the unborn are at stake.
Daniel Bean
Alice Benson
Patricia Brochu
Linda Godard
Colleen Heaslip
Flo Meiler
Gene Meiler
Souzanne Shahla
Jeanette Voss
Shelburne
