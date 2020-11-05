To the Editor:

Thank you for the balloon exhibit meant to give a better understanding of the visual impact of two ham radio towers on Dorset Street. Having seen the balloons twice, the second at a lower height, I have concluded that I have no objection to the homeowners having two little, red, helium balloons attached to strings in their yard. They are very fanciful.

I still wholeheartedly oppose the installation of the ham radio equipment.

On another note, I am thinking of adopting a pit bull who has anger management problems. If my neighbors are concerned, I will have my yellow lab, of similar size, roaming in my front yard, evenings between 5 and 7 this week. Feel free to check Buttercup out.

Lee Rosenberg

Shelburne

