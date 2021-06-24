To the Editor:

David Stewart, your letter is beautifully and intelligently written indeed. (“Columnist just spews more liberal guilt,” June 17, 2021.)

But, it cannot hide the fact you may have the Scots in your background, but you are clearly not wearing the plaids. You wear the orange to perpetuate the myth that mail-in voting is rife with fraud.

Educate yourself and give it up. Team Trump lost. Plain and simple. And, it’s time to move on.

Sean Moran

Shelburne