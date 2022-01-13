To the Editor:

Recently another reader made a good point regarding the value of exit interviews. (“Exit interviews would reveal police problems,” Jan. 6, 2022)

I would add that when senior and long-term members of the town’s staff depart, exit interviews should also involve the Shelburne Selectboard. Information learned in these interviews could prove vital when the selectboard conducts its annual evaluation of the town manager.

On a related note, with so many management-related difficulties being evident lately, the Shelburne News would do well to remind municipal leaders of the importance of transparency. Being transparent helps the public understand why things are done the way they are.

Transparency also builds trust. Such trust can prove essential when a community faces difficult times.

Dean Pierce

Shelburne