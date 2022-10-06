To the Editor:
On Sept. 27 the Shelburne Selectboard voted to accept a zoning regulation amendment recommendation from the planning commission for a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The notice will appear in the Shelburne News at the end of October.
The amendment is the result of 14 months of effort by the development review board, planning commission and selectboard and residents who discovered serious problems in the relatively new Shelburne Road form-based code regulations when the first development was proposed for the mixed residential character district.
It’s been a long path following the town’s processes to fix faulty code and I would like to be sure that residents who haven’t been able to follow this complex issue closely are aware of the reasons we need to pass this amendment. Fundamentally, the Shelburne Road form-based code does not comply with the policies in Shelburne’s comprehensive plan (policies designed to be applied to all land use decisions to help ensure attainment of the community’s vision for the future).
I’m happy to point out all the discrepancies, but I believe citizens need to be aware of the conclusions the experts have made.
On April 17, the selectboard asked the planning commission to expeditiously study and analyze the issues and possible unintended consequences of the Shelburne Road form-based code regulations for the mixed residential character district. The request specifically asked the planning commission to “review the SR-FBOD for any issues or problems that you determine to be salient and make recommendations to the board to address them.”
The commission has spent the past five months on this task. They hired a national consultant from Blue Zones to obtain an independent and unbiased review of the Shelburne Road form-based code by experts on form-based code. (These consultants were also primary authors of “Enabling Better Places: A Zoning Guide for Vermont Neighborhoods.”)
As we prepare for the public hearing on Nov. 15, I would like to be sure that residents are aware of the consultant’s conclusions about our form-based code, specifically the mixed residential character district. Here is an excerpt from the July 14 planning Commission meeting minutes:
“Adele Gravitz summarized the issues identified by the consultant with Shelburne’s form based code and in particular the Mixed Residential Character District including:
• The code not being predictable or reliable
• Desired outcomes are not clear
• None of the objectives of using form-based code as a tool are found in the way the code is now written
• The code is very complex
• There is no process
• The standards are all over the place
Steve Kendall agreed there are many flaws in the code as it is now written and what can be developed is not consistent with the town plan or what was envisioned with form based zoning. Following further discussion, the Planning Commission agreed form based code as a whole needs to be reconsidered, but right now the focus is on the Mixed Residential Character District. An amendment is needed to remove this section from the overall form based code. The MRCD would then fall under the Mixed Use District of conventional zoning (a small portion by Webster Road would be zoned Residential). A public hearing must be held by the Planning Commission on the proposed amendment which is then forwarded to the Selectboard for discussion and another public hearing before taking action on the amendment.”
I’d like to thank our planning commission for all the hard work and due diligence invested in correcting the regulations for our town, and I am grateful to the selectboard for scheduling a special session to be able to address this important issue during their busy budget season.
If you would like to learn more about this issue, please visit saveshelburnevt.com.
Robilee Smith
Shelburne
