To the Editor:

As a Shelburne resident directly affected, I feel the selectboard needs to consider adopting interim zoning for Shelburne’s “mixed-use residential district.” (“Residents want to block 100 homes in Shelburne,” Feb. 10, 2022)

In particular, the Brandon-Crombach high-density project located at 2882 Shelburne Road. In the Shelburne News story, the town’s attorney said, “The town might be able to suspend the project while it considers zoning changes.”

I strongly feel we need to ask the town to suspend this project to give the planning commission time to re-evaluate since a development project of this size was never intended in this area. This area of Shelburne Road is already a heavily congested traffic area so the addition of approximately 200-plus cars from the current proposed project will only make the commute up and down Shelburne Road even more congested.

All Shelburne neighborhoods and residents need to rally together to help block this high-density project. If this isn’t stopped or at least drastically modified this will set a precedent and ultimately other Shelburne neighborhoods will be targeted for these high-density projects.

In other words, this will be in potentially everybody’s backyard.

Density and over-population don’t equate to a strong quality of life, especially in a small quiet town like Shelburne. Isn’t one of the visions and goals fewer cars, more walking and biking, and a better quality of life?

This area, which is across from Modern Design and the Shelburne Meat Market, is already the highest traffic pinch point in Shelburne. Morning and evening commutes will get even worse for all Shelburne residents who drive through there.

Again, this potentially affects all Shelburne residents.

Just last week South Burlington stopped an unpopular massive development. It was determined the targeted area was not appropriate. If there is an appetite for change, we can do it as well.

Chris Latta

Shelburne