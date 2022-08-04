To the Editor:
How are we preparing for future leadership in Vermont? This year, we have two very strong candidates in Kitty Toll for lieutenant governor and Sarah Copeland Hanzas for secretary of state.
Why Toll? I have known and worked with Kitty for 14 years. Having chaired the House Committee on Appropriates for four years and served on it for six, she understands the complexities of Vermont’s budgetary process better than all the candidates. She also has extensive experience negotiating between the House and the Senate, a skill sorely needed at this time.
Not only that, but she also has the skill, experience and gravitas to become governor should that become necessary. The youngest of 13 children growing up on a farm in Danville, a former middle school teacher, Toll is the clear choice for lieutenant governor.
Why Sarah Copeland-Hanzas for secretary of state? As chair of the House Committee on Government Operations, she worked with local, state and national experts to successfully design and pass legislative that allowed us to safely maintain voting access and public meetings without endangering our health. While some states worked to limit access, Copeland-Hanzas led to passage of lawmaking universal vote by mail permanent.
As majority leader, not only did she demonstrate the ability to lead over 90 independently elected representatives, but she also showed skill in negotiating with Republican, Democratic and Progressive leaders to find solution to complex changes. As a former business owner, she understands how the role of the Vermont Secretary of State’s office could better serve business owners.
She has the knowledge base, leadership skills and political experience to be a terrific secretary of state during this turbulent time for democracy.
Rep. Kate Webb
Shelburne
