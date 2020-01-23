No, no! You can’t pave Pond Road. Chip sealing will just lead to paving. To pave it is to destroy it. Come see the folks that walk it. You don’t see them on Cheesefactory or Dorset. Paul does a great job of maintaining the road. It is not a donkey path. People moved here because of its rural feel and then want to change it to the suburbia they came from. The cost to maintain it couldn’t be anywhere near the cost to pave the road.
Plus, who benefits from the paving? Not the people of Shelburne and yet they would be burdened by the taxes needed to pave it. Take time to drive down our beautiful road and treasure it.
Thea Platt
Shelburne