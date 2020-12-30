Given the spate of recent house fires in Vermont, please find below just a few helpful suggestions regarding fire safety:
If you keep your Christmas tree on display in your home or workplace, continue to keep it well watered.
Turn off Christmas lights or other decorations before you leave the house.
Don’t burn wrapping paper or anything other than clean, dry wood in your wood stove.
Have your wood-burning chimney inspected and cleaned annually.
Keep electric space heaters well away from combustibles, and turn them off before leaving home or when not in use. Plug these directly into a wall socket; they draw too much current for power bars or regular extension cords. If the circuit breaker keeps tripping, call an electrician.
Avoid stringing multiple extension cords together, and don’t hide them under carpets.
Be sure that your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are installed on every floor and are working properly.
When in doubt, call 911. We’d much rather come and find nothing wrong than have something terrible happen later.
