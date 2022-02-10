To the Editor:
I support of Sean Moran for Shelburne Selectboard.
Moran has followed the selectboard closely for the past 10 years and has given voice to issues that have warranted the attention of all town residents.
It is time for Moran to represent us at the selectboard table, so please cast your vote for Sean Moran in the March election.
Lori Bergquist
Shelburne
