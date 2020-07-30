I am writing to voice my support for Molly Gray for lieutenant governor. If we keep electing the same officials, we will keep getting the same results. I believe it’s time for fresh faces in Montpelier and I can’t think of someone better than Molly. She is a lifelong Vermonter, having grown up on a farm in Newbury.
I met Molly in 2006, when she helped run Peter Welch’s campaign for Congress. She then worked in Peter’s congressional office. Through my regular contact with her, I could see Molly was efficient, thorough and affable in both these demanding jobs. She then continued her public service working for the Red Cross for several years. She then came back to Vermont to attend law school at Vermont Law School, worked for a federal judge and then overseas to promote respect for human rights among security forces. She now serves as an assistant attorney general.
Molly has dedicated her career to public service in a context where it is critical to get things done. She’s exactly who we need in the lieutenant governor’s spot. She will get things done.
Please join me in supporting Molly. It’s time for some new Vermonters in Montpelier.
Mary Kehoe
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.