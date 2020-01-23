While working the crossword puzzle in the January 9th Shelburne News, my husband and I were questioning whether John Adams, or his son, John Quincy Adams, spelled their first names with an “h” or not. Clue No. 26 Down, for a three letter word, reads, “____ Adams, U.S. President.” Turns out upon completion of the surrounding words, the “correct answer” is “Sam.”
Samuel (“Sam”) Adams was never President of the United States. However, he did have a lengthy political career from 1774 to 1797 that included clerk to the Massachusetts House of Representatives, delegate to the Massachusetts Continental Congress, third lieutenant governor of Massachusetts, president of the Massachusetts Senate and fourth governor of Massachusetts. He was a second cousin to President John Adams.
Hope Johnson
Shelburne