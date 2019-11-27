It’s well understood that Vermonters love wildlife, but many of us don’t stop to consider who makes decisions about our wildlife? The statewide, grassroots Vermont Wildlife Coalition hopes to shed light on that question with the publication of their second issue of The Review of Legislative Actions on Wildlife - 2019-20.
Looking back at the 2019-20 session, the Review identifies the who, as well as the how and what of decisions made and which are still pending. It provides brief summaries of wildlife-related bills, actions on those bills, and their status at end of session and, where available, provides legislators’ voting record. It also includes summaries of specific petitions to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board.
The Review’s purpose is to promote transparent government, educate Vermonters about pressing wildlife issues and promote public participation in the effort to protect wildlife into the future. Our wildlife is facing impacts from many directions. The Review is a window into the rapidly changing status of wildlife in the 21st century. A copy of the Review is available at the Vermont Wildlife Coalition’s website.
Jim White
Shelburne