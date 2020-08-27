No, I’m not speaking about COVID-19.
I refer to motor vehicle drivers crossing the center line with no regard for oncoming traffic, thereby forcing them off the road in order to avoid pedestrians or cyclists because they do not want to slow down or obey the basic rules of driving, such as “do not cross the centerline unless it’s safe to pass.”
How ironic.
If you have not experienced this dangerous, inconsiderate, foolish and blatant disregard for other people’s lives in oncoming cars, you’re either lucky, do not possess a driver’s license or have never ridden in a motor vehicle.
This happens on hills, blind curves (Bay Road all day long), junctions of perpendicular connecting roads or driveways, and most alarming and sickening are those that cross the centerline to avoid people walking on the “sidewalk” (Falls Road and, yes, Webster Road, where the 8-foot wide asphalt sidewalk is separated from the road edge by another substantial grassed shoulder). This also implies/proves that the driver in these instances has no clue as to what space their vehicle occupies. That should be a revocation of one’s driver’s license in and of itself.
As a first suggestion, Vermont should adopt New Hampshire’s law that forbids one from crossing the centerline unless attempting to pass in a safe location. Or better yet, Vermont should suspend or revoke one’s privilege to drive a motor vehicle if caught crossing the centerline to avoid a pedestrian or cycler on the edge of the road if it was not at a safe point in time to do so. Now this action will save lives.
To hell with the ACLU who will defend one’s right to drive regardless of their ability (don’t get me started on that organization).
Bottom line is, if you cannot or refuse to follow the rules of driving, you should park your vehicle, turn in your license, and save a life.
Note: Some folks drive heavy duty pickup trucks and take offense to moving over for someone unintentionally or otherwise trying to kill them. Might want to give some thought to your compact 2,000-pound vehicle possibly slamming into a heavy duty 7,000-pound pickup truck with a heavy-duty frame. Just thought I’d mention that.
As Mike Ditkas says; “Just stop it.” Better yet … get a clue about driving.
As a side note, and testimony to the fact that the commissioner of motor vehicles position “nationwide,” is simply a money grab, as they perform no viable service to the taxpayers or greater good. When was the last time you read anything about the commissioner of motor vehicles voicing or implementing real meaningful safer change to those that drive the roads via stiffer penalties for poor drivers with no regard for the law?
Tim Dudley
Shelburne
