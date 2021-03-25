To the Editor:

I hope everyone saw the picture of Matthew Ireland in the Shelburne News this past week.

The Shelburne Historical Society is so grateful for Matt’s efforts in building a beautiful display cabinet as part of his Eagle Scout requirements for our organization.

With the help of his mentor, Kevin Pottmeyer, Matt accomplished a complicated bit of cabinetry, using all the tools-of-the-trade to build a splendid cabinet which will hold some of the society’s artifacts.

Matt showed his ability to plan and organize, to take instruction, to work with his hands, and to persevere to complete his project even during the COVID pandemic.

The Shelburne Historical Society wants to thank the scout leaders who helped with the project, Jim Brangan for connecting matt with us, Lowe’s store for their donated materials, and our members who donated funds for the glass. But mostly thank you Matt Ireland and congratulations.

Dorthea Penar

South Burlington