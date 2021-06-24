To the Editor:
On behalf of the Shelburne-Charlotte Rotary Club, Shelburne Veterans Monument Ccommittee, and Shelburne business association, the I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to all involved in making Memorial Day 2021 such a success.
Preparation for Memorial Day involves several people and organizations. The success of such an endeavor begins in earnest in February each year and ends with the sending of thank you letters and discussion at the next Veterans Monument Committee meeting.
I would be remiss if I did not thank those who braved the weather to be in attendance and who took their time to come out in such a damp and rainy day to remember those who have given their lives so that we might live as we do today.
Col. Carroll A. “Bud” Ockert, Ret.
Shelburne
