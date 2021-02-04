To the Editor:
As 2020 came to a close, Wake Robin wanted to acknowledge the commitment and sacrifice made by our 200-plus amazing employees during 2020 as we worked to keep our community safe and COVID free. We were fortunate to be able to partner with several Chittenden County businesses as we provided our employees with “gifts of gratitude.”
We would like to extend our sincere thanks to these local businesses for partnering with us. We were delighted to be able to support these important local enterprises in our community, and our employees were the beneficiaries of many delicious and beautiful local crafts and treats.
Special thanks to:
• Barn Owl VT
• Black River Produce
• Darn Tough Socks
• Double Dip Desserts
• Feldman’s Bagels
• Flourish Beauty Lab
• Lake Champlain Chocolates
• O’Bread Bakery
• Skida
• Vermont Bag Balm
• Vermont Brownie Company
We are grateful to be members of the Shelburne community and wish our neighbors a safe and healthy 2021.
Martha E. Maksym
President and CEO, Wake Robin Corp.
