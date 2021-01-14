To the Editor:
I want to thank the residents of the three towns of Charlotte, Shelburne and Hinesburg that our Rotary Club serves for the generous support during a challenging year for all of us.
COVID increased the needs for basic things like food and warm clothing for many in our community. Like many of you, our Rotary Club shifted to on-line meetings and our members found creative and safe ways to continue to provide essential hands on and financial support for the food shelves, the schools, and many families in our towns.
We could not have done this without the generous support from so many of you. The donations of cash, warm winter clothing, and local business and non-profits support allowed our club to continue our mission to meet needs in the three towns.
Thank you from all of us in the Rotary Club of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg. You can always go to our website rotaryclubofcsh.org or to rotary.org to learn more about who we are and what we do.
Thank you from all of us. We wish all of you a safe, healthy and more normal 2021!
Chris Davis
President Rotary Club of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg
