To the Editor:
I greatly appreciate the opportunity to walk the excellent trails adjacent to the Shelburne Bay Fishing Access and those at Shelburne Farms. I do so for the health benefits (physical and mental), as well as to enjoy Shelburne’s beautiful nature scene. I find the environs of the two locations to be totally different and appreciate them both for the distinctly unique features they each offer.
Many thanks to the Town of Shelburne, the taxpayers who support it and Shelburne Farms!
Bob Furrer
Shelburne
