To the Editor:

Thank you, Shelburne News, for writing about the importance of historical societies and the efforts of local communities to encourage younger citizens to be interested in their town’s history.

I also want to thank Eileen Corcoran of the Vermont Historical Society for her ongoing technical help to our society and other groups in the State. Eileen has put together an exhibit about historical societies in Vermont, and Shelburne’s society is featured. You can visit the exhibit, “Lively and Local: Historical Societies in Vermont” now through July at the VHS Museum at 109 State St., Montpelier.

In Shelburne, I truly enjoyed working with our intern, Reeves Strawbridge, on the exhibit “Women of Shelburne: Community Builders, Past to Present” now on display at the Pierson Library. The exhibit and the accompanying curriculum were made possible through a grant from the Champlain Valley National Partnership to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Constitutional Amendment “giving” women the right to vote.

The exhibit shows how some Shelburne women (by no means an exhaustive list) help build community locally and nationally. The exhibit will be available to the public through the year in the Town Hall Lower Level if you can’t see it at the Pierson Library. We hope to have teachers and students from the local schools visit the exhibit and use the curriculum to explore local history and the importance of our individual contributions to our community.

A special shout out to Professor Peter Penar of Davidson College NC for his hours of donated time laying out the graphic for the exhibit panels.

Dorothea Penar

Shelburne Historical Society