To the Editor:
I’d like to extend a brief thank you to the community as I conclude my selectboard service and welcome two new selectboard members, Luce Hillman and Cate Cross.
Serving the Shelburne community has been an incredibly rewarding and treasured experience for me and we’ve accomplished so much together over the past four-and-a-half years including hiring a gem of a town manager in Lee Krohn, making economic development a town-wide priority, furthering our bike and pedestrian community connectivity goals, reinforcing our natural resources and open space preservation objectives and re-establishing civility and respect for all viewpoints in public discourse.
I’d like to thank the voters for having the confidence and trust in me to elect me. I’d also like to thank all town staff and volunteers who made my experience so memorable.
We have the hardest working staff around and it’s amazing how much a relatively small town can accomplish when we’re all focused on making Shelburne a better place to live, work and visit.
Public service has been one of the highlights of my professional life and I encourage everyone to get involved and serve. I’m proud to have been a small part of our local democracy and hope to return to public service again down the road.
Jaime Heins
Shelburne
