This letter is written on behalf of the Shelburnewood residents who live on or near Harrington Avenue to thank the Sweeney family for the donation of land and the permission of Shelburne local and Vermont road departments for their combined effort and work to build a bus stop shelter on Harrington Avenue and nearby streets.
Many of us do not own cars and depend on the local bus service for transport to necessary appointments, shopping, medical and the like. It is truly a gift to us to have a place where we can take temporary shelter from wind, rain and snow.
This is a kind and thoughtful gift. Thank you again.
Margery Sharp
Shelburne