To the Editor:
The success of any endeavor requires the cooperation, assistance and coordination of many individuals and activities over several months. This sense of togetherness was demonstrated by the tremendous success of the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday May 29.
In keeping with my policy over the past years, I will not attempt to name all those who made Memorial Day such a great success for fear of forgetting someone. However, the names cover a wide range from the guest speaker to the boy scouts putting up and removing the speakers’ platform and all in between. I would be remiss if I did not thank all those who were in attendance for taking their time to remember those who have given their lives that we might live in peace with the life we live today.
Thank you all for your support.
Carroll A. “Bud” Ockert, Col., U.S. Army, Ret
Shelburne
