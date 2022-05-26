To the Editor:

I think that wind, solar and hydro energy is the right path for the U.S. to go. I think that it is wonderful to see solar wind farms and houses with solar panels. It gets even better when these houses have electric cars that can be recharged from the solar panels. (“Is nuclear power seeing a long overdue revival?”, May 5, 2022)

I am not for making more nuclear power plants. The reason is because of the cost of decommissioning and what to do with the spent fuel rods, which are held in water baths. These rods will take thousands of years to become non-radioactive.

I am also for closing coal power plants because of the particulates that damage our atmosphere.

Edar Frances Jewett

Shelburne