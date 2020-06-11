Thanks for inviting us to support Shelburne News financially. For ten years, we have lived in Shelburne. Each week, a gift comes to us – a fresh edition of the paper informing us about what is happening in the town and about the amazing people who help make Shelburne the special place it is.

Especially now in this time of physical isolation, the paper is instrumental in reminding us that we are not really alone. We are a community of people who have chosen to live here and who want to keep our town vital and beautiful.

The paper does its very best to keep us informed about what is happening and motivated to participate in ways we can. Thanks for all the hard work that goes into producing each issue and for calling upon us to partner with you in this important work.

Jackie and Dave McMakin

Shelburne

