Christina who?
Christina Deeley. Please get to know her.
She will, indeed, fight every day for the family issues that lose in lofty State House debates.
She is a mother of four, all under eleven. Christina has strength and determination. She will bring school and family issues to the forefront in the legislature.
Christina knows that sound public policy comes from fairness, straight talk and open discussion.
Please give Christina your support.
James Ross
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.