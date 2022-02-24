To the Editor:
This year Shelburne’s Town Meeting Day ballot requests $50,000 for the Open Space Conservation Fund. A yes vote adds just $3.10 per $100,000 assessed property value to your tax bill.
I’m writing to explain that request and remind us of what our protected lands have meant as we’ve endured recent pandemic stressors and isolation. The ballot request amounts to less than a Vermont state park family admission, yet it allows us free daily access to Shelburne’s own system of publicly accessible parks, trails and conserved properties.
Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to town, the Open Space Conservation Fund is structured as a savings account dedicated to resource protection. It has allowed Shelburne to conserve over 900 acres of significant forest and water resources, wildlife corridors and agricultural land to protect the environment, mitigate climate change and maintain the quality of life we all enjoy.
Our annual contribution accrues in the fund, earning interest until a worthy project emerges. No bond issues, no interest to pay, no long-term debt to inhibit future town projects.
When a property becomes available, the Shelburne Natural Resources Committee, working with landowners and conservation organizations like Vermont Land Trust, Nature Conservancy and Lake Champlain Land Trust can withdraw a portion of the fund to demonstrate our commitment to environmental protection and leverage much larger contributions from those partners to protect the land forever.
Open Space Conservation Fund savings allow us to act nimbly when conservation opportunities arise to work with our partners and landowners to verify appraisal and resource values, and then the selectboard can authorize the expenditure.
Gail Albert
Shelburne
