To the Editor:
I’m writing in support of Sean Moran’s candidacy for a seat on the Shelburne Selectboard.
Moran was born and raised in Burlington. After graduating college, he worked In Hollywood in film and TV for 35 years. In 2012, he returned to Vermont — to Shelburne — to care for his aging parents, who have now died.
For the past 10 years he has closely followed the selectboard, attended meetings regularly and voiced concerns on issues — some of which would not have come out into the open otherwise.
He will bring new energy and a strong voice to the board. He cares about people, regardless of age, ethnicity, religion, sexual identity or political affiliation. Anyone who has seen him in action knows he’s not afraid to question the status quo for the good of the community.
He will listen, give honest answers and work for you.
His current points of focus are the Shelburne Police Department and its personnel issues, development in town, protection of the environment and natural resources and the wastewater bond.
Vivian Jordan
Shelburne
