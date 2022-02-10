To the Editor:
I support of Matt Wormser for the open selectboard seat in Shelburne. Wormser is exactly what the town needs for the selectboard. He has a tremendous track record of success as a member of the Shelburne School Board, the Natural Resources Committee, coaching rec sports, and serving on the Shelburne Community School parent-teacher organization.
This shows his dedication to the town over the years. Serving on the selectboard would be a continuation of his consistent engagement with the town and its citizenry.
In addition to a long, dedicated record, Matt Wormser is also one of the smartest, nicest and funniest guys I know. He always greets you with a smile and is sincerely interested in what is going on with your life. This empathy he shows one-on-one will extend to his role with the selectboard.
You can count on him to ask questions of his constituents and to listen to their concerns.
He is also one of the most even-keeled people I’ve ever met. Sports is a great revealer of character, in my experience. Wormser and I compete with and against each other in a men’s ice hockey group. Hockey is fast-paced and intense. He skates as hard as anyone and does not give an inch as a competitor. But I’ve also never seen him lose his temper, and he can be counted on for an encouraging word during and after play. He works and plays hard, but always with a smile and a kind word.
Finally, I think his work experience as a health-care consultant is highly relevant. He must meet with new and existing clients, assess their needs, manage their expectations and discuss tradeoffs. These are exactly the skills required to serve in town government.
In short, he has everything it takes to be a tremendous asset for Shelburne. I encourage my fellow citizens to vote for Matt Wormser for selectboard.
Andrew Everett
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.