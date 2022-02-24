To the Editor:
Please join us voting for Matt Wormser for selectboard. A longtime Shelburne resident and family man, Wormser will bring decades of management consulting experience to bear on the board.
He has served with distinction on the school board during the recent splendid renovation of Shelburne Community School. A hardworking man of high integrity and dedication to the town, he would like to contribute to the furtherance of our shared vision for Shelburne.
Rad Romeyn and Katharine Stockman
Shelburne
