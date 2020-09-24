In August, I had the pleasure of meeting with Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman at an online “cottage party.” Zuckerman is running for governor of Vermont. I have spoken with him at the Burlington Farmers Market many times over the years, and I am always impressed with his vision for Vermont: a climate jobs plan, policies for corporate accountability, and practices for regenerative agriculture. He has voted for living wages and progressive taxation. He recently released a new plan focused on children’s wellbeing. Check out his campaign website.
If you have voted for Phil Scott for governor in the past, please reconsider based on the evidence. Phil Scott makes rhetorical statements that do not coincide with his actual record as governor. He vetoed the Paid Family Leave bill and a 24-hour waiting period for handguns and a minimum wage bill and a bill that would have protected Vermonters from corporate polluters. Vermonters lost 500 solar jobs under the Scott administration (before COVID). Phil Scott pushed for a $4 million loophole for businesses to opt-out of Efficiency Vermont, and he vetoed the Global Warming Solutions Act.
Someone told me that they appreciated Scott’s handling of the COVID pandemic, but the evidence doesn’t show it. He talked about being an education leader, but Vermont schools had no state guidance to follow about opening this follow, which resulted in confusion and, potentially, more inequity across the state. (Worse, metrics for children’s wellbeing have fallen during his governorship.)
Also, Gov. Scott talks about unity in politics, but he does not practice it. He keeps his own council with out-of-state, Trump party operatives, who play dirty politics in Vermont. (Remember how he vetoed that budget passed by our multi-party legislature and tried to balance it on teachers’ benefits? That was a nasty piece of politicking.) And, if something were to happen to senators Leahy or Sanders, would you want this Republican governor appointing his replacement?
Scott’s campaign is funded by Republican, big-donors. Over and over again Gov. Scott represents corporate lobbying interests, not working folks. This guy is bought by Wall Street.
Whereas, David Zuckerman was named as the Legislator of the Year by Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility in 2014. That’s pretty cool. And cool is how we save the planet.
Caitlin Waddick
Shelburne
