To the Editor:
As I prepare to conclude my service on the selectboard, I am delighted to support Cate Cross to fill the seat.
Cate has lived in Shelburne with her husband and two school-age boys since 2013. She has been an active volunteer both at Shelburne Community School and with the town.
She currently serves as a Justice of the Peace, on the Board of Civil Authority and Board of Abatement, and on the library board.
A graduate of the University of Vermont and native Vermonter, Cate has worked in the high-powered tech industry for companies such as Houghton Mifflin and Dow Jones for the past 15 years.
Currently, she serves as senior director of marketing at a cyber security start-up located in Boston and the United Kingdom.
Cate has broad experience coordinating multi-million-dollar marketing budgets and setting (and achieving) strategic corporate goals. These skills will be a valuable addition to the selectboard as it embarks on navigating some large-scale infrastructure projects, such as revamping the wastewater treatment plant and, hopefully, the preparation of a new fire/rescue facility.
Cate’s background, experience and, above all, her dedication to the Shelburne community, will serve the selectboard well.
I hope you will consider voting for Cate on election day this March.
Mary Kehoe
Shelburne
