To the Editor:
There is an epidemic of drivers crossing the centerline to go around bicyclists or pedestrians, ages 8 to 80, rather than slowing down and maintaining their lane position until it is safe to pass, as written in law in every state.
This is rampant, third world, insane behavior that occurs on a regular basis. The rules of driving are not being enforced.
This exact scenario has happened to me while on my motorcycle, witnessed by my wife. She was behind me in her car as I was dropping my bike off for some repairs. I narrowly escaped with my life, having had to react quickly by moving to the shoulder as the oncoming car almost touched my left leg, totally in my lane, as it went speeding past on a blind hill and curve.
It was to avoid a pedestrian on their side of the road!
I also drive a heavy-duty pickup truck and will not abide by some psychopath trying to run me off the road because they have no regard for my life, my family or other passengers in my truck, or ironically, the lives of passengers that may be in your vehicle.
I may not pull over and onto the shoulder to accommodate your senseless, uncaring or suicidal behavior.
On July 11, my wife told me she was run off her side of the road on Harbor Road by a volunteer fire department pickup truck. Yes, you’ve read this correctly. They were going around a walker on the edge of their side of the road. Just didn’t have time to observe the rules of the road.
As she was driving, she couldn’t see what town this volunteer worked for but it further enraged me, and fueled me into speaking out.
For those of you guilty of this behavior, you should turn in your license to drive, thereby saving a life, and hang your head to make this country a better place to live in. I stress the word live.
Timothy Dudley
Shelburne
