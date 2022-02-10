To the Editor:

Chittenden County state’s attorney Sarah George should move to New York City and join forces with district attorney Alvin Bragg. (“Convicted killer can go free after a new deal by prosecutor,” Feb. 3, 2022)

There’s a slew of murderers there she can pander to and placate with misdemeanor sentences to her heart’s desire. May God protect us. She will not.

Timothy Dudley

Shelburne